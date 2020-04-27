Another chance for rain heading into Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and mild tonight

Showers and storms Tuesday

Sunny for most of the week

Temperatures will remain comfortable overnight as lows dip into the middle to upper 50s. Wind will remain fairly light tonight from the southeast at 5-10mph.

The next cold front will push through on Tuesday, shifting our wind to the northwest by afternoon and rather strong breezes late in the day, as well. A couple rounds of showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, with the best chances to the east. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, then cool back to highs in the lower 70s on Wednesday along with mostly sunny weather returning.

The rest of the week looks mostly sunny and gradually warming up. Highs in the upper 70s by Thursday, then surging into the middle 80s for highs by Friday as the start of May looks to be beautiful and warm.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com