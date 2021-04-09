Another chance for showers moves in later today

After some morning fog, sunshine returns today and winds will stay light! Highs should make it into the low 70s for a gorgeous day!

Clouds begin to increase around lunchtime, though, and rain chances start to increase this evening and tonight.

Scattered showers and storms move through tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 40s. Any lingering showers should exit by midday Saturday, at the latest. That’ll leave us with the remainder of the weekend dry!

We’ll be a little cooler on Saturday with the morning rain and highs in the low 60s, but Sunday looks sunny and mild. Highs to close out the weekend should reach into the middle 70s.