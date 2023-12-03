What We’re Tracking

Few showers late today

Warming up through the week

Pleasantly mild by midweek

Mostly cloudy weather will move back in for the tail end of the day along with a chance for a few light showers. Initially, it will be warm enough for a few rain showers, but a few wet snowflakes could mix in by the evening as the wind switches from south today to the northwest this evening. Highs should make it up into the upper 40s.

More sunshine for a larger part of the day on Monday should begin a warming trend. Those milder temperatures should linger through the first half of next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 50s.

With lots of sunshine ahead this week, we could even get as warm as the upper 50s and lower 60s again by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week. Nighttime lows will also start to increase, making it back up to the 30s for lows for the next week. We’ll keep an eye on another system that could bring rain or snow to the area next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller