What We’re Tracking:

Potential for strong to severe storms again tonight

Lingering showers Saturday and windy

Mild through Monday

Tonight we’ll have another chance for a few strong to severe storms to develop, this time impacting the southern and eastern half of the viewing area with storms most likely from just before midnight tonight into early Saturday morning. The biggest threats will once again be mainly for large hail, but some damaging wind gusts are possible, as well.

After the storms move through, a few showers could linger through the morning. It’ll be windy though, as the front finally begins to make some progress to the south and east. Expect gusts upwards of 40 mph through the day on Saturday. Highs will still be mild in the middle 60s east and 50s north and west, but we should dry out a bit more on Sunday with less wind and highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Monday looks to stay on the warm side as we try and get up into the lower 70s with dry conditions to follow for the last day of the month.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





