Another chilly day expected with a bit more sunshine by this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Another slightly cooler day

Clearing skies through today

Rain chances Sunday and Monday

A chilly start to the day is expected with temperatures only warming up into the upper 60s by this afternoon. Plan on another slightly cooler day with partly cloudy skies trying to clear up by this evening. We’ll see some sunshine today which will help things feel a bit better than yesterday.

A relatively calm wind is expected for today and tonight. Cloud cover moves back in for Sunday as do our rain chances. Models are keeping our chances a bit on the lower side, but nonetheless still in the forecast so pack that umbrella for Sunday just in case. Our western viewing area could see a bit more rain. Temperatures on Sunday will be cooler again in the upper 60s.

As for Memorial Day, Temperatures cool down even more unfortunately. You can expect middle 60s for a very chilly holiday with yet even more rain chances in the forecast. This time models are pointing to some better chances. Some good news though, temperatures for the work week will warm up into the 70s to start and eventually the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

