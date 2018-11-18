Another chilly day Sunday, but sunshine returns

Sunday starts off in the 20s with cloud cover lingering. Some of our western and northern counties could still have some slick spots on the roads from the wintry precipitation that fell overnight, but that should melt off as the sun continues to break through the clouds. Cloud cover continues to decrease throughout the day today from north to south, but this afternoon we only get into the upper 30s across the area.

The real warm up starts with the work week. High pressure gives us plenty more sunshine throughout most of the week. We reach back into the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Lows gradually make their way back into the 30s. The warming trend puts us back into the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday and for the rest of the week with a high point on Thanksgiving near 60. Turkey day will also see a southerly breeze 10-15 mph.

More cloud cover comes back into the area on Black Friday along with our next system. We don't see a cool down with this, but it does bring in a chance for some showers during the day Friday, along with the cloud cover.

By the time we hit the weekend, clouds start to break again over northeast Kansas for a more comfortable weekend than what we saw this weekend.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams