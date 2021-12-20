Another chilly evening ahead with clear skies and a light breeze

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet and chilly evening

Warming up through the week

Still remaining dry

A calm, clear and relatively quiet night is expected on this “First-Day-Of-Winter Eve”. Clear skies will allow our temperatures to cool down into the lower 20s so be sure to bundle up if there’s anywhere you have to be. A light breeze will still be present out of the North.

For Tuesday, the first official day of Winter, we’re expecting highs to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. These are fairly seasonable temperatures for this time of year with mostly sunny skies above. Winds could be a bit on the breezy side though so continue to carry around at least a light coat with you. Wednesday looks to be very similar with sunny skies once again.

Looking forward to the second half of the week we see an even bigger warm up. Thursday we’ll continue to add to our numbers with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° with a few more clouds starting to move in.

The warming trend pushes into Friday as we welcome Christmas Eve into northeast Kansas. Models are continuing to indicate that a cold front will move through – but there isn’t the best agreement on timing. Right now it looks like we could see upper 60s to maybe even lower 70s if the front is delayed just enough for Friday. No matter when the front moves through though – it looks like a white Christmas is off the table for this year.

Temperatures on Christmas day will be in the lower to middle 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush