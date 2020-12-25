Another chilly evening expected with a warm up for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly evening ahead

Pleasant warm up Saturday

Next system by Tuesday

Mostly clear skies can be expected tonight with a chilly evening in store for us. A lack of cloud cover overhead will lead to another cool start to the day tomorrow morning as overnight lows drop down into the lower to middle 20s.

A few clouds are forecast to move back into the area starting tomorrow morning however mostly sunny skies are still expected for the majority of the day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s for several areas across northeastern Kansas giving us well above average temperatures for this time of year.

Our next potential system looks to arrive on Tuesday and spill into Wednesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty with this one, but models appear to be trending towards more of a rain event vs snow. With that being said – snow, and even some ice, can not be ruled out.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

