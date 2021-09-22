Another chilly night ahead, pleasant day Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly night ahead

Sunshine continues

Warming up this weekend

With another clear night with light winds expected, we should be able to cool off into the middle 40s again tonight into tomorrow morning. So, get ready for another chilly overnight period and keep those jackets out!

Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs slowly starting to approach 80° again and abundant sunshine. Winds will start to pick up out of the south by Friday with lower 80s expected and we could even see a few clouds filter in as we wrap up the work week.

The pleasant weather will stick around all the way into the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s, which is pretty spot on for this time of the year.

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, things do look to warm back up, though, with highs in the middle to upper 80s if not approaching 90° for some.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez