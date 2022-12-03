What We’re Tracking:

Slow warm up through Monday

Another quick cold front

Midweek rain chances

Mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening with a light breeze out of the south. Overnight lows will cool all the way into the upper 20s with wind chill values once again even cooler than that. Cloud cover above will help temperatures stay a bit more mild overnight, but still plan on a cold evening.

Highs rebound for Sunday and Monday back into the lower 50s. Yet another front moves through by Tuesday. This will knock us back into the 40s for a few days while our weather pattern turns a bit more active.

For Wednesday and Thursday, a few chances for rain will move into the area. Right now we’re expecting temperatures to be mostly above freezing which will just lead to a cold rain. It’s still several days out, but something to keep on your radar.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush