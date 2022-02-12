What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly day Sunday

Warming up early next week

Rain/Snow chance midweek

Winds will start to pick up by early Sunday morning as another very weak front slides through. Temperatures will drop again into the upper 10s and lower 20s. Wind chill values will feel more like single digits for most.

As northerly breezes continue throughout Sunday, we’ll struggle to climb out of the 30s again to wrap up the weekend although there will be plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will really warm back up heading into next week as we continue to stay dry. Highs for Monday should top out in the middle 50s. Very pleasant conditions for any Valentine’s Day plans! By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s a near 20° above average for mid-February.

There are some indications of a midweek storm system that could bring us some precipitation, finally. Although it’ll mostly be rain at first, as the colder air starts to settle in, it’s possible that we see a transition over into a wintry mix by early Thursday.

It’s still to early to know timing and what kind of precipitation we’ll see so more details will become available as it gets closer. Expect highs to drop throughout the day Thursday and struggling out of the 30s by next Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez