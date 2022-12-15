What We’re Tracking:

Breezy, chilly rest of the week

Snow showers possible Monday

Much colder air heading our way for next week

Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening with breezy conditions continuing through the overnight hours and on into tomorrow. Wind gusts will be gusting up to 25 – 30 mph causing wind chill values to be even colder than that. You can plan on near single digit wind chills tomorrow morning so be sure to bundle up!

Highs through the first half of the weekend remain on the chilly side, mainly in the 30s. However, we should see some sunshine during this period. Winds will remain on the breezy side through Saturday, though. So our wind chills will be much colder than our air temperatures for the next few days.

We do get, briefly, a tad bit warmer for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. That should allow us to climb into the lower 40s before much colder air arrives by next week.

We’re keeping an eye on a system for early next week which could bring passing snow showers for Monday. It’s too early to tell how much we could see, but as of right now, it appears that the snow should be pretty light in nature.

It is also worth briefly noting that a bigger push of cold air may move into the region at the end of our extended forecast. In the days leading up to Christmas, there are some indications of high temperatures that may only be in the single digits with subzero wind chills possible.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush