What We’re Tracking:

Clear, very cold morning

More sunshine this afternoon

Warming up into weekend

Mostly clear skies above this morning will allow our temperatures to plummet well into the single digits as we start to wrap up the work week. By the afternoon, we should see highs reach the freezing mark with plenty of sunshine. The sun may help things look a bit warmer, but in reality wind chill will continue to be a problem today – taking us back down into the lower 20s for what it feels like.

As we head into the evening tonight, plan on another very chill night with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will drop to near single digits once again with a light breeze remaining in the area. Some good news coming from the wind for once: a strong southerly breeze will pick up on Saturday signaling the return of some warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 40s with more sunshine helping melt the snow.

Once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s and some 50s by next week. In fact, most of next week looks to be sunny and mild with somewhat warm weather possible the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush