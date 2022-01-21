Another cold day expected with wind chills still holding us back

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, very chilly morning

Mostly sunny for Friday

Some warming this weekend

After a very cold start this morning temperatures will eventually warm up into the lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies will be present but a light breeze in the area will continue to hold back out temperatures throughout the day; so don’t expect it to feel much warmer than the lower 20s. Cloud cover will then start to build back in later this evening.

By Saturday, temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s which is near average for this time of year. For those heading out to the Chiefs game Sunday, tailgating will be nice with highs topping out around 50° but the wind will continue to be a nuisance. By kick-off, things will start to cool down into the 40s and eventually 30s once the game starts to wrap up. Still a good idea to really bundle up as you head out to Arrowhead!

After mild weather again on Monday, we will look for another front to drop temperatures into the 20s for highs for the middle of next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush