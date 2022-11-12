What We’re Tracking:

Cold again Saturday

Dry, sunny weekend

Light snow possible late Monday

Many are down into the 20s this morning as we’re off to a pretty cold start. However, just enough breeze still blowing through the area to make it feel like lower 10s for a wind chill. Certainly bundle up for any time spent outside for the next few days.

It doesn’t look like we get much of a warm-up through next week, either. And looking into the extended projections, our temperatures may not even break 50° until Thanksgiving or later. That will give us a long stretch of below average temperatures, with many days being about 10-20° colder than we should be for this time of the year.

Our wind will relax for the weekend and remain light through the start of next week. Highs should gradually warm into the middle 40s by Sunday and lower 40s on Monday, but the overnight lows will be cold. We’ll go from night time temperatures in the teens over the weekend into the middle 20s through Tuesday.

There looks to be some indications of another system moving through late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for some wintry precipitation, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the models. As of right now, there looks to be a chance for some light snow possibly mixed with some rain by late in the day on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez