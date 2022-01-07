Another cold day with wind chills holding us back

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly warmer today

Light drizzle possible Saturday

Mild weather next week

Temperatures will warm up just a bit today with highs eventually reaching the upper 20s. Wind chills will continue to be a problem all day though, knocking off several degrees for what it will feel like. Winds could gust up to 20 mph by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day.

For Saturday, models are indicating we could see a slight chance at some early morning freezing drizzle. If we do see some light precipitation it will transition to all water shortly after sunrise. Highs for the day will do their best to reach the middle to upper 40s before our next cold front moves in. Mostly cloudy skies are expected by the afternoon with breezy conditions. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 30s.

Mild weather then builds in for the start of next work week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Overall, a fairly dry weather pattern for the week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush