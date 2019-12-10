Another cold night before temperatures warm up this week

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out again tonight

Warmer by the end of the week

Possible light snow late Sunday into Monday

Clouds will move on through in the early part of the night, leaving the area mostly clear as we head toward Wednesday morning. With the clearing of the sky, temperatures will again take a bit of a tumble, dropping into the upper 10s and lower 20s by early Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be a little bit warmer thanks in part to southeasterly winds of 5-10mph helping to move out some of the colder air. Temperatures will peak out in the upper 40s on Wednesday before climbing into the lower 50s on Thursday and even to the middle to upper 50s by Friday.

Colder air starts to move back in over the course of the weekend. As a storm system tries to move our way, it sets up the chance for light snow later Sunday into Monday. Right now, we have to watch the path it takes to determine whether anything heavier could fall. The projections of a route too far to the south would leave us with little to no precipitation, but a route just barely south of the area would favor heavier precipitation. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system over the next 5 days or so.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com