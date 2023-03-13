What We’re Tracking

Cold and clear tonight

Turning warmer through midweek

Rain likely Thursday, may end as a winter mix

Underneath a clear sky tonight, we drop back into the upper 10 and lower20s. The wind will relax, but a cold night nonetheless. However, a warming trend is then expected to move in on Tuesday. Highs may be in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine and an increasing southerly wind throughout the day.

By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the middle 60s with wind sustained around 20-30mph and gusts around 40-45 mph before our next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday. Right now it looks like we may be in for mostly rain once again with showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder likely for Thursday. However, there is a chance that some of the cold air will rush in quickly enough with a brief winter mix on the back side of the storm system before it exits Thursday night.

Behind the cold front, our temperatures will plummet down into the 20s with single digit wind chills likely early Friday. We’ll be much colder behind this system for the weekend with highs only in the 30s for Friday and Saturday along with strong wind gusts and single-digits wind chills.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller