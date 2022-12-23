What We’re Tracking:

Very cold tonight

Winds relax Saturday

Warming trend through Christmas

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area from 6:00PM tonight until 11:00AM Saturday.

Tonight, we’re right back to feeling like we’re around -20° to -30°, but the cold air finally starts to retreat a little bit for Saturday. High temperatures should make it up to near 20°, and with a bit of a lighter breeze, we could be feeling like we’re in the single digits! More sunshine is expected through the weekend, and that will begin to really help us out by Christmas Day.

Winds will stay sustained out of the northwest tonight with gusts up to 30mph+. However, they do start to relax slowly into the first part of the weekend. This will lead to an eventual improvement in our wind chill values, but it won’t be until tomorrow afternoon that we start to see our wind chills feel above 0°.

Santa should feel right at home in Northeast Kansas with our Christmas Eve temperatures, though. We’ll drop back into the single digits, and most likely feeling subzero again by Christmas morning for a North Pole-esque experience for the big man.

Finally, by Christmas Day we really begin our warm up. Mostly sunny skies will help us reach near 30°, and by the time we get to the middle of next week, we could be in the low 50s if you can believe it. We’re keeping an eye on a quick system that could bring a slim chance at some wintry mix very late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Bundle up the next few days and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest here and on air! Be safe and happy holidays from the 27 News Storm Track Weather Team – Matt, Gaby, Becky, and Ryan.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez