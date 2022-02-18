What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend through the weekend

Colder over areas with snow cover

Another system for the middle of next week

Tonight, we’ll drop into the teens and low 20s area wide under mostly clear skies as our winds shift back towards the north during the overnight hours.

That northerly breeze will keep temperatures on Saturday in the upper 30s a especially for those that received quite a bit of snowfall. Area north and west should manage to get into the 40s for the start of the weekend. All should see plenty of sunshine.

We’ll see a big surge in temperatures for Sunday. Widespread 60s are expected as we hold on to clear skies and stronger southerly breezes to wrap up the weekend.

The warmer air should linger into Monday with highs remaining in the upper 50s and lower 60s before our next cool down arrives.

We keeping an eye on another system that could take shape for the middle part of next week. It’s still too early for many details, but there does look to be a chance for some snow showers by Thursday. What we do know, is that by Tuesday next week, we’re looking at another big cool down, with afternoon highs only expected in the upper 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez