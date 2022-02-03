What We’re Tracking:

Clear, very cold night

More sunshine Friday

Warming up into weekend

Temperatures will dip into a range from 5° to -5° tonight as the sky remains mostly clear. The wind has already started to taper off a bit and should become nearly calm for part of the night. That will allow for the quick drop in temperatures. By morning, a light breeze could briefly drive wind chills into the -5° to -10° range.

After a very cold Friday morning, we should warm up above freezing for northwestern parts of the area Friday and an even larger area above freezing by Saturday afternoon as we start to try and melt the snow away.

Once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s and some 50s by next week. In fact, most of next week looks to be sunny and mild with somewhat warm weather possible the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller