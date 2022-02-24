What We’re Tracking:

Gradual clearing overnight

Warming up this weekend

Even warmer next week

Another frigid night is in store for tonight as skies clear out and winds continue out of the north and west at 5-10mph. That’ll give us another morning with wind chills below 0° for early Friday morning.

By the time we get to Friday afternoon, we should warm up closer to the freezing mark with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Once the weekend rolls around, near average temperatures should return into the middle to upper 40s.

The pattern is favoring a decent warm-up for the last few days of February and the first few of March. Highs will be back into the 60s by the middle of next week with partly cloudy weather and dry conditions expected.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller