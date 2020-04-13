Another cold night with a freeze warning in effect

What We’re Tracking:

Sub-freezing temperatures overnight

Still chilly and mostly cloudy Tuesday

Periods of rain and snow later in the week

Mostly clear to partly and quite cold again tonight with low temperatures falling into the upper 20s by early Tuesday morning. The wind will be quite a bit lighter tonight, only about 5mph and variable through the night.

More clouds build in on Tuesday, especially toward the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A quick warm-up on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

However, the next system moves through on Thursday with a chance for rain and snow across the area. Morning temperatures will be near 30° and afternoon highs only in the 40s. Any showers should move through by early Friday and we’ll gradually clear out and warm up toward the weekend with highs back into the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



