Another cold night with some fog possible by morning

What We’re Tracking:

Some fog possible overnight

Sunnier weather late Sunday

A rain chance moves in by Wednesday

Cloud cover will keep thinning out over the region with overnight lows dropping down into the lower 20s. The lack of wind and decreasing cloud cover may lead to some freezing fog development early Sunday morning, but that should give way to sunny weather through the day on Sunday.

The sooner the snow melts away from the eastern half of the area, the more quickly temperatures will rebound. Temperatures should be noticeably warmer over the western counties with dry ground conditions by Sunday afternoon, with some areas nearing 50°. However, much cooler to the east in the lower to middle 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, above average temperatures come into play as we try and reach 50° east and lower 50s west near the start of the week. Our next rain chance looks to be mid-week with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in at the tail end of the system, but mainly a rain chance. Keep an eye on our forecast throughout the weekend for the latest updates.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com