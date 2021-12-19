Another cold start to the day, slightly warmer this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold Sunday morning

Warming up next week

Still remaining dry

We’re starting off cold this morning with wind chills keeping us well below that 20 degree mark. If you have to be anywhere early on, be sure to grab an extra layer out the door – you’ll most certainly want it.

By the afternoon we’re expecting sunny skies with just a slight warm up. Temperatures should be topping out in the lower 40s with wind chills continuing to hold us back feeling like middle 30s.

Early next week we’ll hold on to those 40s for Monday with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warm-up looks to take place by midweek as afternoon highs start to climb into the lower to middle 50s. Upper 70s appear to be out of the question this time around though, so we’ll take what we can get.

An early look at the holiday forecast: The chance of a white Christmas this year is about slim to none. As you can imagine, this December we have seen many records being broken with our temperatures so it’s easy to assume snow is off the table. We’ll continue to see temperatures warming up into the upper 50s for Christmas Eve. By Christmas Day, near record breaking numbers are possible with highs looking to top out in the lower to middle 60s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez