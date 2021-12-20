Another cold start, warming up this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly nights continue

Warming up through the week

Still remaining dry

We’re starting off cold this morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. That’s still above average for this time of year but with the mild month we’ve had, it can be a shock to the system. Luckily we’ll see improvements with our temperatures through the rest of the week.

For Monday and Tuesday we look to warm up to above average temperatures once again for this time of year. We’ll see sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees both days. Wind chill will still be a slight issue but the warmer temperatures should help out at least a bit.

Looking forward to the second half of the week we see an even bigger warm up. Thursday we’ll continue to add to our numbers with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° as sunshine continues as well.

By the Christmas weekend, lower to middle 60s are definitely possible as we see near record breaking temperatures. There are some indications that a cold front may move through on Christmas Day. Depending on the timing of that front will decide whether we hold on to the 60s or cool down into the 40s. Either way, a white Christmas is off the table as even if we do cool down, no precipitation chances are likely.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez