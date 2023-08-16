What We’re Tracking

Cool morning

Warming up through the week

Triple digits by the weekend

We’re starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This will be the last of our cool starts as we start to warm things up through the rest of the week.

Afternoon highs for Wednesday will be closer to average in the upper 80s to near 90° and we’ll hold on to similar temperatures through Friday in the lower 90s. Expect plenty of sunshine and light breezes from the south over the next few days.

An area of high pressure in the jet stream flow moves in by the weekend bringing much hotter temperatures. Highs could be near the triple digits again. The triple digit heat looks to last into the middle part of next week, if not a bit longer than that. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well.

One thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without much wind, so expect the air to be uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez