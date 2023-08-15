What We’re Tracking

Nice & cool tonight

Warming up through the week

Triple digits by the weekend

Tonight, we get to enjoy one more night in upper 50s before a gradual warming trend takes shape throughout the rest of the week. That will put us back into the upper 80 to lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday with little to no rain chances and very little cloud cover.

An area of high pressure in the jet stream flow moves in by the weekend bringing much hotter temperatures. Highs could be near the triple digits again. The triple digit heat looks to last into the middle part of next week, if not a bit longer than that. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well.

One thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without much wind, so expect the air to be uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller