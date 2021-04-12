Another cool night ahead with areas of clouds

What We’re Tracking:

Another cool night

Periodic cloud cover this week

Rain chances toward end of the week

Temperatures will drop tonight under a partly cloudy sky with light wind. By morning, much of the area will be in the upper 30s with the chance for a few areas seeing some patchy frost. Areas of clouds should keep that to a minimum in the morning, though.

This cooler air will stick around for the majority of the week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday only expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies are also expected to persist through the next few days.

The next storm system to move into Kansas should arrive late Thursday into Friday when we could see more rain. Those showers should wind down fairly early on Saturday, but we stay fairly cool. Warmer temperatures may arrive by Monday of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com