Another cool night before sunshine returns Tuesday

Mainly clear tonight with some fog

Sunny week ahead

Seasonable temperatures all week

Mainly clear conditions tonight with temperatures in the middle 50s and calm winds. There may be some patches of fog that will continue into the morning and then clear up for the rest of the day.

Tomorrow will be pretty similar with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We may just be a couple of degrees warmer as we top out in the middle 80s. These comfortably warm days are right on par for the average weather this time of year.

The majority of the week is looking comfortable with nighttime lows in the 50s and highs generally in the 80s through the week. Most days will be sunny with fairly dry air holding firm throughout the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

