What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warm this week

Little to no rain chances

Stronger cold front next weekend

Winds remain light through the night, and with clear skies, we may end up with another morning of patchy fog for Tuesday. Just something to be aware of as you’re headed back to work. Temperatures should be in the upper 50s to low 60s early tomorrow morning.

Heading into the work week, we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists. We have our eyes on the next and stronger cold front which should move through next weekend and bring even more cooling with it. As of right now, that front looks to pass with little to no rain chances, unfortunately.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor