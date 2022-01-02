Another day of bitterly cold temperatures but this time with a side of sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Bitter cold continues today

Negative wind chills

Slight warm up again next week

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until 11 AM Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today as we see our storm system fully depart the region later this morning. In its place we’ll see a strong high pressure system take over which will solidify the frigid arctic air mass in place. Highs today will struggle to see the 20 degree mark with winds calming down through the afternoon.

Bitterly cold wind chill values will continue to be a problem through all of today – especially through this morning. Sunshine will help things feel just a touch warmer but overall plan on temperatures feeling like the negative 10s to single digits all day. Overnight lows will may take us down into the single digits yet again.

Early next week we start to warm things back up to above freezing during the afternoon with highs in the 40s again although we hold on to the cold nights. Dry conditions are also looking likely through the first full week of 2022. The second half of the week will see temperatures cool down into the middle 20s once again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush