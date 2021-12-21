Another day with a cold start and warmer afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet and cold start

Warming up through the week

Still remaining dry

Thanks to calm winds and clear skies, temperatures really dropped through the night and we’re starting off your Tuesday in the 10s and 20s.

For later this afternoon, the first official day of Winter, we’re expecting highs to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Pretty similar to what we saw Monday, these are fairly seasonable temperatures for this time of year with mostly sunny skies above. Winds could be a bit on the breezy side though so continue to carry around at least a light coat with you. Expect south winds at 15-20 mph making it feel like middle 40s through the afternoon.

Wednesday will be another repeat with temperatures cold to start in the 10s and 20s and highs slightly above average in the lower 50s yet again with sunshine.

Looking forward to the second half of the week we see an even bigger warm up. Thursday we’ll continue to add to our numbers with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° along with a few more clouds starting to move in.

The warming trend pushes into Friday as we welcome Christmas Eve into northeast Kansas. Models are continuing to indicate that a cold front will move through – but there isn’t the best agreement on timing. Right now it looks like we could see upper 60s to maybe even lower 70s if the front is delayed just enough for Friday. No matter when the front moves through though – it looks like a white Christmas is off the table for this year.

Temperatures on Christmas day will be very dependent on the front timing. As of now, it may be a little bit cooler, but still warm for late December, with highs in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez