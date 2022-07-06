An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 9:00pm Thursday.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties until 9:00pm Wednesday.

Showers and storms are possible in our northern and western counties this morning, but will come to an end prior to lunch time.

We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies north of I-70, and mostly sunny skies to the south. Everywhere will be hot and humid, though, this afternoon. Highs should make it into the upper 90s again with heat index values around 105°-110°.

There will be another chance for showers and storms overnight and into tomorrow, and then again Thursday night into Friday.