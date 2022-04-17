What We’re Tracking:

Freeze possible for north & west tonight

Several rain chances ahead

Warmer breezes by later this week

Temperatures are going to cool down a bit more tonight with cloud cover breaking up as we head into the night. Morning temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s for the northern and western counties of the viewing area. For southern counties, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s with a frost possible.

More sunshine for Monday with temperatures climbing back up into the middle to upper 50s. The wind will be cool from the northwest at 5-15mph, as well. The dry weather won’t last for too long as a series of disturbances will bring periodic rain this week.

For most of this new week, temperatures start to gradually warm up with 50s to near 60° returning by Tuesday and even 70s by the middle of the week. Although we hold on to the warmer air, we see a more active weather pattern in store with multiple rain chances ahead that could start Tuesday and move through periodically part of each day this week. While mainly rain chances, a few storms are also possible as we head closer to the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller