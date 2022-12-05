There looks to be some low cloud cover, or even fog, that may develop this morning across the eastern half of the area. Otherwise, we’ll hold on to some of the warmer air for today, with temperatures back into the lower to middle 50s south and east and 40s to the north and west.

Clouds will be on the increase later, too, as yet another front looks to move through by this evening. This will knock us back into the 40s for a few days. Cloud cover looks to stick around a bit longer too.

There is a slight chance for a bit of drizzle or freezing drizzle for a short period early Tuesday. So watch out for potential slick spots early tomorrow morning. There is a better chance for some scattered showers later in the week.