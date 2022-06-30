Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 90s once again. We’ll have sunny skies for the daytime, but clouds increase tonight and so do our rain chances for counties along the Kansas Nebraska border. Moisture will start to build back into the region so plan on humidity levels increasing the next few days.

Chances for showers and storms start to increase Friday and into the weekend as our next front arrives. Not the best news for the holiday weekend, but the best chance for rain looks to be late Friday and into Saturday. While a chance for storms is possible on Sunday, it looks to generally dry out and heat up by the holiday. As of right now, it does look like the Fourth of July will remain dry!