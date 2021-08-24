Another hot and humid afternoon in store

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area until 8:00pm Thursday evening.

The heat continues through the entire work week as rain chances look absent throughout the majority of the week. There is only a slim chance we could see a stray shower or two in our far northwestern counties overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Daytime temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90s with heat indices ranging from 100° to 105° most days. Even overnight lows this week don’t offer much relief. We’ll only be cooling down into the middle to upper 70s.