Another hot and humid day Wednesday, Storm chances return Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Heat and humidity continue through Wednesday

Storm chance by late Thursday into early Friday

Weekend storm chances and not as hot

We’ll stay dry tonight and mild with temperatures only dropping into the 70s.

Wednesday will still be hot and humid as have the last several days. Sunshine will be abundant and afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 90s.

There will be a boundary that will start to approach the area later in the week. Thursday should remain mostly dry but there may be some isolated storms around Thursday evening with more into early Friday morning. This will drop our temperatures slightly back into the upper 80s to around 90°.

The weekend has a bigger chance of thunderstorms, with a better chance for Saturday as opposed to Sunday. Look for scattered activity both days with slightly lower temperatures. Most spots should see highs in the upper 80s Saturday and in the middle 80s on Father’s Day.

Monday and Tuesday look quiet and pleasant right now with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller