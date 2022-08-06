What We’re Tracking:

Heat continues through Sunday

Cold front arrives Sunday PM

Cooler to start next week

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for much of the area through Sunday afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with breezy conditions continuing to push in very warm air into our region. If you’re looking to head outside, you can plan on a very warm and humid evening. Overnight lows may not even cool down below 80 degrees. Heat index values will make things even less comfortable.

Hot temperatures will persist through Sunday as we remain mostly dry, but we’ll be watching for our next opportunity for rain to arrive late in the day. As of right now, it looks like the best chance for precipitation will be overnight into Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will generally be in the lower 100s with highs on Monday in the middle 80s.

Looking further ahead into next week, after the brief cool down we’ll gradually start to warm back up into the mid-90s throughout the week as the heat keeps making a comeback!

Less than 50 days until fall… just saying.