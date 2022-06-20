Hot and humid weather continues for the first couple days of the week. Highs will top out in the middle 90s today with a south wind 10-20mph. That will help out a bit because humidity levels will be high enough to drive the heat index up to 100-105° for Monday and Tuesday.

In fact, Tuesday will be a bit hotter with temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100° range. Overnight lows will be near 80° and in the low 70s Tuesday.

By the middle of the week, we may begin to see a few thunderstorm chances. A few showers and storms Tuesday night will cool us ever so slightly for Wednesday with highs in the 80s and slightly lower humidity.