What We’re Tracking

More record breaking heat

Storms possible late

Slightly ‘cooler’ week

We’re very mild this morning with temperatures starting off in the middle to upper 60s. A few areas are even seeing some patchy fog so look out for reduced visibility at times.

Later this afternoon we may see more of that record breaking heat with possible highs once again in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few of the more aggressive models are pushing us into the middle to upper 90s.

The record high on Sunday for Topeka is 94 set back in 1934 and we very well may have another chance at breaking that if we see similar conditions as to what we saw Saturday. Winds will be strong out of the south again with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Besides the heat, the other weather factor that we are closely watching is the chance for severe thunderstorms to develop on Sunday. The timing right now appears to be Sunday evening with our northern counties having the best chance to see these thunderstorms.

The main risk appears to be damaging winds, lightning and hail, but a tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out at this point. Our northeastern counties are under an enhanced risk for now – which is a level 3 out of 5.

There also appears to be several hit-or-miss rain chances moving forward into next week. With our heat and moisture in the air the next several days, we can’t rule out a couple storms developing with the heat of the day. Our next best chance for more widespread rain, though, looks to hold off until the last half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez