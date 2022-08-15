A few afternoon clouds will build in today, and temperatures may cool down a bit for some into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Areas to the south and west may still be able to warm into the mid to upper 90s.

Our next front arrives, and finally pushes farther south, by the evening giving many a chance for some scattered showers overnight and a few isolated showers or storms that may linger into Tuesday. The best chances for widespread rain with this system though, will be to our north and east.

With clouds on tap off and on for most of the day tomorrow, we should manage to cool things down with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday.