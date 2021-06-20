Another hot day expected with thunderstorm chances popping up late this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

A few storms today

Very warm Father’s day

Cooler start to next week

A hot and humid Father’s Day is in the forecast for today so keep a close eye on the heat with any outdoor activities. Highs will reach the upper 90s with heat index values near 100°. It may not be a bad idea to stop by the pool with the family! Strong winds out of the south will also be present for much of the day.

Do keep in mind, however, that there will be a chance for some late afternoon thunderstorms to move through the area. A strong cold front from the northwest will drop down into the region right around dinner time. Any storms that do develop will pose mainly a risk for hail and damaging winds. These storms look to initiate east and along I-335.

That cold front will provide some much needed relief from the heat, but not until Monday. Waking up for the work week, we will likely see a few thunderstorms and rainfall moving through the area. Temperatures that afternoon will be below average for the first time in a couple of weeks and should be topping out in the lower 80s and even upper 70s in some spots.

Looking further ahead, temperatures warm back up quickly into the 90s for the rest of the week with a few chances for scattered showers.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

