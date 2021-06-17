Another hot day for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

*Heat Advisory* – In effect for the entire area from 1PM-7PM Friday.

We’ll see a few passing clouds overnight tonight and temperatures will stay very warm as we barely dip below 80° with many dropping into the upper 70s for tomorrow morning.

We’ll close out the work week on a hot note as well still flirting with 100° by Friday afternoon. Humidity will continue to be present and heat index values will be in the triple digits yet again. Continue to drink plenty of water and try and stay indoors if you can. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or find other ways to cool yourself off to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Although dry and hot conditions will be the main story through the end of the work week, we could see a few isolated showers and storms late Friday evening. A weak cold front will try and move through the area, but stall out and weaken even further, sadly. But, it could be enough to get a few of those storms to fire in the northern half of the area.

Over the weekend, it WILL still be hot since that front won’t make it all the way through. However, we may be just a bit cooler in the mid-upper 90s with a bit more cloud cover around for Saturday.

Expect a hot and humid Father’s Day for any outdoor festivities with the dads. Highs will continue in the middle to upper 90s with it still feeling like near 100°. May not be a bad idea to stop by the pool with the family!

Early next week, a stronger front will FINALLY move through Monday, dropping our temperatures down into the lower 80s and bringing a better chance for rain. We look to see our temperatures stay consistent in the 80s for most of next week as well.

