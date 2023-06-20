What We’re Tracking

Hot week ahead

Humidity builds in

Little to no rain chances

Winds are light this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures starting out in the upper 60s. Winds will continue to pick up later this afternoon out of the south and east running at about 5-10 mph at the most through most of the work week.

Dry conditions and sunny skies will be the main features this week, along with our warmth. There may be some nearby showers and storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but those should stay out of our area. There may be a slim chance one or two may make it into our far northern and western counties by early Wednesday, but the chance is pretty low.

With sunshine expected through, at least, Friday, our highs will make it into the lower to middle 90s each day this week. Humidity stays relatively low for the first half of the week, even though you’ll probably notice it feeling a bit humid outside. However, we start to feel pretty uncomfortable by the weekend. By Saturday, dewpoints will be near 70°, and that’ll make it feel closer to 100° for the first time this season.

Our next chance for rain may arrive later Saturday, though, with a weak frontal passage. It won’t be enough to cool us down much, but we could see a few storms develop along it later Saturday evening. Highs Sunday and Monday, with mainly sunny skies, should still make it into the lower to middle 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez