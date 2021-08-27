Another hot day Saturday, Rain chances by Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny Saturday

Rain chance Sunday

Slightly cooler next week

We’ll stay mild tonight with mostly clear skies as temperatures struggle to cool down into the middle 70s. A few showers may pass through our far northwestern counties but besides brief heavy downpours, they shouldn’t amount to much.

Temperatures look to stay well above average into the first part of the weekend with highs in the middle 90s for Saturday afternoon. Humidity will remain moderate and heat index values should only be a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies to start out the weekend.

Our weather pattern will start to change a bit for us heading into Sunday as there looks to be a cold front arriving early in the day, bringing with it some rain chances and cooler temperatures for the start of next week.

Rain may move in late Saturday night into early Sunday providing some brief heavy downpours for some and possibly some strong winds. Behind it, temperatures will be slightly cooler but many will still manage to make it into the lower 90s. Humidity may try and creep back in which will cause it to feel even warmer outside.

Early next week we hold on to the slightly more tolerable temperatures. Although it won’t be a full cool-down, but at least a partial break from the more intense heat, with temperatures a bit closer to where they should be for this time of the year. Highs through most of next week should be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

With a tropical storm to our south, it is possible that we could receive some moisture from that storm and see a chance for some rain midweek. It really depends on the path it takes but something to keep an eye on.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez