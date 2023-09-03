What We’re Tracking

Hot through Labor Day

Breezy early next week

Rain possible by Wednesday

Skies are clear this morning as we start off yet again in the middle to upper 60s. Winds are light but will start to pick up through the afternoon and over the next couple of days. Highs will remain in the upper 90s later today as sunshine continues for the rest of the weekend along with dry conditions.

Winds will start to pick up heading into the upcoming week out of the South at 20-25 mph by Monday afternoon. This will help warm our temperatures up just a few degrees more for Labor day and Tuesday where afternoon highs could be right around 100° and even hotter for our western counties.

Luckily, we should hold on to lower humidity so it will be a dryer heat that we deal with for the next few days.

Rain chances look to be slim to none through the next few days as our high pressure is our dominant feature over the next few days. Through Tuesday will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild, as well, only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our next best chance for isolated rain may not be until the middle of the week with the passage of a cool front. By the end of the week, we should ‘cool’ back down into some lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez