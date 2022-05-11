What We’re Tracking:

Hot weather continues

A few storms possible late week

Cooler by the weekend

Another very mild night is in store with overnight lows in the lower 70s. The humidity level will stay fairly high, as well. South breezes should hold at 10-15mph throughout the night.

The hotter weather will last through Thursday, but another cold front moves our way for the weekend. Highs on Thursday will once again make it into the lower 90s with an afternoon heat index in the middle to upper 90s. South wind will pick up to 15-25mph by afternoon, as well.

As the front moves closer, that will bring a chance for a few showers and storms late Thursday night and into Friday. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe, but not expecting widespread severe weather nor will we have widespread rain. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or storm over the weekend–mainly on Sunday. Highs by Sunday should be back into the lower 80s. Next week doesn’t look quite as hot as highs look to make it into the lower to middle 80s through midweek and lows dip into the lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller