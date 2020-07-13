Another hot day Tuesday before rain chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Hot & humid again Tuesday

Rain/storm chances early Wednesday

Even hotter by the weekend

We’ll continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures stay on the mild side only falling back down into the middle 70s. There’s a slight chance for some showers tonight, mainly along the Kansas/Nebraska border. Chanses look slim. A slow return of humidity will continue occur through the week, making it much more uncomfortable outside, too.

Tuesday will be warmer and more humid as afternoon highs approach the middle 90s with heat index values flirting with 100°. Most of Tuesday will remain dry we’ll just see more clouds in place. There is a slim chance for some isolated pop-up showers during the evening but the better chance for scattered showers and storms looks to be overnight into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could potentially be on the strong to severe side as you wake up early Wednesday.

Rain chances are of course hit or miss and even if some areas do manage to receive rain this week, it will not provide much relief in terms of our heat apart from Wednesday as highs may struggle to get out of the 80s.

The brief break from the extreme heat doesn’t last long as temperatures and humidity will continue to climb throughout the later part of this week. Afternoon highs continue to increase into the upper 90s and by the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll be pushing 100° for our actual air temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

